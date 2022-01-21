ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report – Arsenal facing more competition for Swiss midfielder

By Admin Martin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal has been handed more competition in their bid to add Denis Zakaria to their squad. The Switzerland international would be a free agent in the summer, and he has several clubs queuing up to add him to their squad. Arsenal is...

