S.Korea Jan 1-20 exports jump 22.0% y/y - customs agency

 2 days ago

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of January soared 22.0% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Friday, while imports surged 38.4%, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $5.63 billion.

Breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 29.5%, 22.8% and 84.0%, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, the United States and European Union, during the period, rose 18.8%, 28.0% and 15.8% respectively. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

