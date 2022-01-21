ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

SCDOT expects more potholes to surface following winter weather

By Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lypf1_0drRugPE00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the winter months progress, you could soon see more potholes out on the roads.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are always on the lookout for potholes, especially during the winter months.

At times they are unavoidable. If you are not careful, they can cause significant damage to your vehicle.

“It’s a perennial problem. They happen beyond South Carolina. I can tell you every state DOT has got the same problem,” said Pete Poore, SCDOT Communications Director.

The DOT says they see an increased number of potholes during the winter months when the temperature drops.

“They occur in the winter, usually following winter storms, but until the weather starts warming up, that’s usually the end of the production of potholes,” said Poore.

It’s road damage that does not surface overnight.

“It does take a while for those cracks to make their way to the surface,” said Poore. “Water from ice seeps into the ground, or just rain during cold weather seeps into the ground, and then it freezes below the surface and starts cracking below the surface. It takes a while for those potholes, or actually those cracks, to make their way to the surface and start creating potholes.”

According to the DOT, they are expecting to see many more potholes in the coming weeks.

“It will probably be a few weeks, maybe a month before we would start to see any pothole activity like that,” said Poore.

How soon until the roads are repaired? The DOT says it’s just a matter of time.

“As I tell everybody, we have 42,000 miles of roads. We only have so many maintenance people,” explained Poore. “When we see them, either through our own inspection when we are out doing other jobs, those potholes can be patched that way.”

According to the SCDOT, crews are currently working on a 10 year road maintenance plan . When it’s complete, they expect 80% of the state’s roads to be completely resurfaced.

You can play a role in the DOT’s road repair efforts. To report a pothole near you call 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368) or submit a maintenance work request online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Crews pretreating roads, bridges ahead of possible winter storm in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are preparing ahead of potential weather storms coming across the Lowcountry. Crews have begun pretreating the roads and bridges, including the Ravenel Bridge, to prevent this from becoming a dangerous situation for drivers on the road. Crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation are laying salt or sand down […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Disaster avoided after train derails in Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A train derailed south of Springfield Friday morning. The accident shut down southbound tracks for hours, but the accident could have been much worse. Officials stated the accident happened around 8 AM. That train was mostly empty. There were no flammable substances or hazardous chemicals being transported. Six train cars […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Scdot#Winter Storms#Warming Up#Spartanburg#Scdot Communications
WSPA 7News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
CENTRAL, SC
WSPA 7News

Area schools switch to eLearning for Friday

(WSPA) – Multiple schools have switched to eLearning for Friday due to ice still on secondary roads. BUNCOMBE COUNTY In Buncombe county, the Enka and Owen districts will participate in remote learning Friday. The rest of Buncombe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Asheville City Schools will have a remote learning day Friday. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy