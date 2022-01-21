ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Carencro teen

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

CARENRO, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Carencro teenager.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Rontreviona Robinson, 16 of Carencro was last seen in late October of 2021. She has black hair and brown eyes. Robinson is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

If you see Robinson, or have any information on her location, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS, or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff app.

