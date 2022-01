(Lincoln) -- Nebraska redshirt freshman Wynden Ho’ohuli has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The former four-star recruit redshirted and did not appear in a game for Nebraska in the 2021 season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Ho’ohuli was the 19th-ranked linebacker in the country and the top player...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO