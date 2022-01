Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...

