Soccer

Early probable formations for Juventus and Milan

By Michel Sakr
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter brushing Sampdoria aside in the Coppa Italia, Juventus will try to cement their positive run with a great result at the San Siro Stadium. On Sunday night, the Bianconeri will take on Milan who were last beaten by Spezia in a dramatic fashion, but remain second in the Serie...

www.yardbarker.com

Tribal Football

Inter Milan legend Mazzola encourages move for Juventus striker Dybala

Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola believes they should move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international has seen new contract talks stall with Juve, with his current deal to expire in June. Mazzola admits he's a fan and believes Inter should move for the goalscorer. I would like that,...
SOCCER
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Milan - Serie A

Juventus travel to face AC Milan in Serie A, looking to climb into the Champions League places. Massimiliano Allegri's side have made it back-to-back victories after their recent Supercoppa Italiana defeat with wins over Udinese and Sampdoria. Milan will pose a stiffer test under the guidance of Stefano Pioli, although...
SOCCER
The Independent

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

One of Italian football’s most notable and important fixtures takes place on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A.The fight for the title is very much on for the San Siro side, as they sit in second place, five points off local rivals and reigning champions Inter following their late win over Venezia on Saturday night.Juve are having an altogether more uncomfortable time of matters this term, still sat in fifth despite an upturn in fortunes of late. Four wins from their last five has closed the gap on the Champions League places, but they still have...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Juan Cuadrado
Person
Daniele Rugani
Person
Rodrigo Bentancur
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Santa Maria Times

Napoli beats Salernitana to go 2nd ahead of Milan-Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne sent a clear message to Napoli fans after scoring in a 4-1 win over bottom club Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday. The Napoli captain celebrated by pointing to the badge on his jersey and clearly saying to the camera, in Italian, “I love you, I will always love you.”
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Sampdoria#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Saelemaekers
AFP

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City could move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday but erstwhile challengers Chelsea are looking nervously over their shoulders after a slump in form. The Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight games since has left their title challenge in tatters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace fires Liverpool past Arsenal and into Carabao Cup final to face Chelsea

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.“But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann rates Robert Lewandowski as the best Bundesliga striker of the modern era with the Bayern Munich star poised to inflict more misery on struggling Hertha Berlin this Sunday. League leaders Bayern start the weekend with a six-point cushion ahead of Sunday's game at Hertha, against whom Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in his last five games. Lewandowski retained his FIFA's "The Best" male player title on Monday, two days after chalking up his 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern's 4-0 thumping away to Cologne. "There is no doubt Robert is the best striker the Bundesliga has seen in the modern era," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, told AFP in a video conference.
FIFA
The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City run comes to an end with draw at Southampton

Manchester City were denied a 13th consecutive Premier League win as Southampton held on to claim a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Kyle Walker-Peters stunned the visitors when he finished off a well-worked move by curling home the opener for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men with just seven minutes on the clock.It took City until the 65th minute to level through Aymeric Laporte, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus striking the woodwork as Pep Guardiola’s side searched in vain for a winner.The result leaves the reigning champions 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool, albeit having played two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE

