ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

United Airlines Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings As Omicron Delays Demand Recovery

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss but cautioned that Omicron disruption would delay its near-term recovery. United's fourth quarter loss was pegged at $1.60 per share, down from $7.00 over the same...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

United Microelectronics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+30.2% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

United Airlines Stock Is Too Risky to Own in 2022

United Airlines reported another sizable loss last quarter and is on track to lose even more money in the first quarter. Despite falling well short of its goal of returning to profitability in the second half of 2021, United Airlines is forging ahead with its plan to spend heavily on new aircraft over the next several years.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Zacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: 5G Rollout Scare, UAL & DAL's Q4 Earnings Grab Headlines

DAL - Free Report) and American Airlines (. AAL - Free Report) , raised safety-related concerns over the expected deployment of 5G wireless service near many U.S. airports. On the earnings front, Delta kicked off the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings season for the airline stocks on a bright note. DAL reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for the same period. Results were aided by optimistic air traffic during the holidays. United Airlines (
ECONOMY
financialbuzz.com

American Airlines Posts Strong Q4 Earnings

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), reported positive fourth-quarter earnings with revenue coming in at the highest since the pandemic began. Nevertheless, it still posted a loss amid the spread of the omicron variant and its impact on the travel industry. “Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

United Airlines Delays Adding Flights as Omicron Crimps Travel

United Airlines said it is delaying planned capacity increases until later this year, blaming the omicron variant of covid for weaker demand in the current quarter. The Chicago, Ill.-based airline reported a net loss of $646 million, or $1.99 a share in the fourth quarter vs. a loss of $1.9 billion, or $6.39 a share, a year ago. Sales rose to $8.2 billion from $3.4 billion last year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta Air Lines#Covid#Dal
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag

United Airlines reported another quarterly loss Wednesday on the lingering drag from Covid-19 but offered an upbeat outlook on a travel comeback later in 2022 and in future years. The US carrier acknowledged that it is beginning 2022 “with a scaled-back schedule” following the latest uptick in virus cases, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 20, 2022 10:30 AM ET. Good morning, and welcome to United Airlines Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021. My name is Brandon and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Following the initial remarks from management, we will open the lines for questions. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and is copyrighted. Please note that no portion of the call may be recorded, transcribed or rebroadcasted without the Company's permission. Your participation implies your consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, simply drop off the line.
MARKETS
Investopedia

United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings Report Recap

United Airlines' load factor came in below analyst predictions, although it reached the highest level in two years. Load factor measures the percentage of an airline's seating capacity that is filled with paying passengers. Despite the impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the company expects demand to continue to increase...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings after Delta's Q4 beat

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.09 (+70.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.96B vs. $3.41B year ago. The company has exceeded expectation in 3Q21. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) aims to become 100%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Investor's Business Daily

Airline Stocks: United, American Earnings Due Amid Covid, 5G Worries

United Airlines (UAL) reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, while American Airlines (AAL) reports Thursday morning, after results from Delta Air Lines (DAL) briefly lifted airline stocks last week. The carriers report the results as travel demand rebounds but as the omicron variant, harsh winter weather pose threats...
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

Silvergate Capital stock slides after Q4 earnings trail consensus estimate

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock sinks 13% in premarket trading after Q4 results fall short of the the consensus as expenses rose during the quarter. Q4 EPS of $0.66, missing the average analyst estimate of $0.73, fell from $0.88 in Q3 and rose from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Q4 total...
STOCKS
Forbes

State Street Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?

State Street (NYSE: STT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect State Street to post mixed results, with earnings surpassing the consensus estimates and revenues missing the mark. The custody banking giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 7% y-o-y to $3 billion. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y growth in fee income, followed by a 2% y-o-y increase in net interest income (NII). The fee income benefited from an increase in servicing fees and management fees, driven by higher Assets under Management & Custody (AuM/C) and rise in Assets under Management (AuM), respectively. Similarly, growth in NII was driven by improvement in outstanding loan balances and growth in the investment portfolio and deposits, partially offset by lower investment portfolio yields. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Citigroup Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Beat As JPMorgan Weighs

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, as the bank followed its larger rival, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, in booking huge increases in investment banking fees. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy