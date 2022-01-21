Riley Green Debuts Unreleased New Song Straight From Cancun, “Taillights”

Riley Green is bringin’ it with this one…

He’s in Cancun right now to play at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival in Mexico, but he took a little time out of his schedule there to debut an unreleased new song called “Taillights.”

Straight from the hotel room with just an acoustic guitar backing him, the lyrics in the short clip he posted kind of make it sound like a sequel to his current single, “If It Wasn’t For Trucks”:

“Yes sir, this truck is still for sale,

It’s got an after market radio,

Changed out all the belts,

Here’s the keys, she cranks up every time,

Put a brand new set of Bridgestones on,

But mister I can’t lie,

There’s somethin’ wrong with the taillights.”

Last year, Riley put out a solid 7-song EP, Behind The Bar, but hasn’t released a full-length, studio album since his debut, Different ‘Round Here, in 2019.

Could this be part of more to come? We can only hope…

He’s still got a stack of plenty more unreleased heaters that his fans are dying to hear. Add this one to the list.

“Pickin a new tune in Cancun. ‘Taillights’ hope y’all like it.”

And for the ladies…

It looks like being in sunny, warm Mexico is making Riley miss summer and drinkin’ Busch Lights on the lake as much as we do right now: