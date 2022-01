FORT WORTH, Texas – Northwestern State opened its season with a 6-1 win against UT Tyler on Saturday at the outdoor courts at TCU. After dropping opening sets at the top of the singles rotation, NSU's Rozalie Dohnalova and Tjasa Klevisar roared back to win the next two sets and help the Lady Demons claim five of the six singles points.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO