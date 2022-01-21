ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Winter storm leads to more cancellations, closings in Richmond County

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Winter weather in the Friday forecast has led to several more closures and cancellations.

Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said in an email that all city offices will be closed on Friday.

Richmond Community College posted on Facebook that it would also be closed on Friday, reopening Monday.

Rockingham Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook that all basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled and are in the process of being rescheduled.

Richmond County government, including all box sites, will be operating on a two-hour delay, according to a Facebook post. However, there may be changes made Friday morning.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump preemptively announced that City Hall would be closed on Friday and the sanitation schedule would be weather-dependent.

Richmond County Schools also canceled classes for Friday.

A winter weather advisory began at 7 p.m. and will be in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

With continuing rain, meteorologists and state transportation officials are concerned about black ice overnight.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a press release Thursday evening that, although roads were treated across the central and eastern areas of the state, officials are “concerned that in some areas, the brine or salt might wash off the roads.”

The overnight low is expected to drop to 27 degrees.

According to the latest update from the National Weather Service, forecast models show a mix of sleet and snow is expected to start around midnight in the northeastern corner of the county.

The skies are predicted to be mostly clear throughout most of the day on Friday, with a few snow flurries in the early afternoon.

Most of the snowfall is expected to occur in the evening hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight, with Richmond County being on the western edge of the storm and falling in the “Zone of Uncertainty.”

Meteorologists say snow totals along the U.S. 1 corridor eastward to the Interstate 95 corridor may range from nothing to two inches, depending on which model is correct. The heaviest snowfall in the county is expected to be east of U.S. 1. Less than an inch is forecast west of the highway.

The area could see about 1/10 of ice accumulation overnight through Friday.

After the storm pushes off to the east, forecasters say travel could still be hazardous early Saturday morning.

The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Schools cancels classes for Friday; most local snow expected east of U.S. 1

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools will be closed on Friday with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for central North Carolina. School officials said in an email early Thursday afternoon that all school buildings would be closed for students and staff on Friday and all athletic events and after-school events have been canceled.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Record hospitalizations are straining North Carolina’s hospitals, NCDHHS requests federal assistance

RALEIGH — The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management are requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate capacity constraints.
HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

North Carolina sets record for new business creation

RALEIGH — North Carolina set another record for new business creation in 2021. Roughly 178,300 new businesses were legally created across the state last year, up 40% from the year before — which was itself a record, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The figure is double the pace of new business filings from 2017.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDOT: Get prepared now for winter storm

RALEIGH — As the N.C. Department of Transportation prepares for this weekend’s winter weather, North Carolinians are urged to get any food or other supplies they may need, because travel could be dangerous during the storm. “Our crews and contractors are doing all we can to get ready...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Filing for Richmond County elections to reopen Feb. 24

ROCKINGHAM — Barring any other legal delays, filing should reopen for candidates in Richmond County and across North Carolina next month. Filing was halted by the N.C. Supreme Court on Dec. 8, 2021 — just three days into the period for this year’s elections. However, a three-judge panel on Tuesday granted a request to open filing on Feb. 24 for state and local offices.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

