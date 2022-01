News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition (NASDAQ: TETEU) (NASDAQ: TETE) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. EF Hutton, division of...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO