Visual Art

Guestwords: What to Tell Your Architect

By Judy Freeman
East Hampton Star
 4 days ago

I was 4 years old when my mother remarried and we all moved into an old house with a spooky basement and attic. Sometimes I heard frightening sounds coming from the top of the attic stairs. My mother had an explanation — she said that our house had a...

www.easthamptonstar.com

ArchDaily

What Is the Difference Between an Architect and a Civil Engineer, After All?

What Is the Difference Between an Architect and a Civil Engineer, After All?. Architecture and engineering as we know it today are two distinct higher formations, which share similar scopes and which, therefore, have moments of intersection, but also preserve fundamental differences. Even though this overlapping of activities results in a lack of consensus both in relation to the history of the professions and current professional practice, it is important to highlight the differences and specificities that characterize each of these professions today.
The Independent

Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
Variety

Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts,...
Robb Report

After Decades Away, Agnona Is Back With a New Line of Relaxed, Luxurious Menswear

The all-stars of Italian luxury are an elite few, their status solidified over decades, if not more than a century, of weaving, stitching and cobbling world-class wares. Which means it’s not often that a newcomer joins their rarefied ranks. But while the name Agnona, the buzziest label among Italian fashion’s haute-est echelon, may be unfamiliar to you, its ascension has been long in the making. Originating as a mill, the brand has specialized in the most sumptuous fabrics and knitwear for over half a century. Now, with a new leader and a renewed vision, Agnona is claiming its place as...
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
ARTnews

Building Dedicated to John Chamberlain’s Sculptures in Marfa, Texas, Gets Restored

After a year-long restoration, the building that plays home to 23 monumental sculptures by John Chamberlain in Marfa, Texas, will reopen at the end of April. The Chinati Foundation—which oversees the Chamberlain Building as well as much of what Donald Judd created and commissioned while turning Marfa into an art-world destination decades ago—replaced the structure’s metal roof and skylights, and added ramps to bring the building up to code. The collaboration with JC Stoddard Construction, which has worked on historic Texas structures including the Alamo, and the architects Schaum/Shieh also “maintains Judd’s original designs by restoring the building’s pivot doors and...
Footwear News

Legendary French Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Died

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday, according to his official Instagram account. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a message on the @manfredthierrymugler account. In another statement posted to @manfredthierrymugler Instagram account on Monday, Mugler’s manager Jean-Baptiste Rougeot confirmed he died of natural causes on Sunday in Vincennes, France at the age of 73. Rougeot also confirmed in the statement that further communication about his funeral will be made later in agreement with his family. Born in Strasbourg, France in 1948, Mugler initially devoted...
