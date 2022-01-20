Guestwords: What to Tell Your Architect

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday, according to his official Instagram account.
“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a message on the @manfredthierrymugler account.
In another statement posted to @manfredthierrymugler Instagram account on Monday, Mugler’s manager Jean-Baptiste Rougeot confirmed he died of natural causes on Sunday in Vincennes, France at the age of 73.
Rougeot also confirmed in the statement that further communication about his funeral will be made later in agreement with his family.
Born in Strasbourg, France in 1948, Mugler initially devoted...
