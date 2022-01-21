Przybylski: What voter suppression do you mean?

I disagree with President Joe Biden, who insinuated that the elections this year will be illegitimate if Democratic Party legislation isn’t passed. He’s wrong. One can’t call the elections from 2020 the most secure in history and then call into question the system 14 months later. Our president isn’t alone with claims of voter suppression. This past week, Midland County Democratic Party officials stated that voter suppression was alive and well in Midland County. I again disagree. But don’t take my word for it.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO