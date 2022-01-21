ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Przybylski: What voter suppression do you mean?

Cover picture for the articleSo much is being said about the right to vote. The part that is of concern...

Doreen: Changing mail-in ballot process is not voter suppression

I disagree with President Joe Biden, who insinuated that the elections this year will be illegitimate if Democratic Party legislation isn’t passed. He’s wrong. One can’t call the elections from 2020 the most secure in history and then call into question the system 14 months later. Our president isn’t alone with claims of voter suppression. This past week, Midland County Democratic Party officials stated that voter suppression was alive and well in Midland County. I again disagree. But don’t take my word for it.
Analysis: Texas politicians await our instructions, but what do voters want?

Editor’s note: If you’d like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey’s column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. Set aside those arguments about COVID-19 masks and vaccines for a second. Look at what Kristen McLaury, a nurse and unit manager at a Montgomery County hospital, told The Texas Tribune’s Eleanor Klibanoff last weekend.
