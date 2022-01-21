ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid battles rankle legislators

By Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House chambers have felt a little emptier this year. A noticeable number of...

Observer

Legislator wants more unity in COVID fight

A newly elected Chautauqua County legislator wants to see the county stand firm behind state and federal measures to fight COVID-19. Legislator Susan Parker, D-Fredonia, is proposing a motion entitled “Best practices to overcome COVID-19.” The motion, which holds no legal weight but instead is designed to give the legislature’s stance on an issue, will be brought before the Human Services Committee next week. If it has enough signatures, it will be voted on by the full legislature at its Jan. 26 meeting.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Baker pressed on school COVID-19 policies by legislators at statehouse hearing

The Republican answered questions about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic posed by a joint committee of the overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature. “On a number of occasions recently, you, both you and your administration said that the KN95 masks distributed to schools had been tested by MIT- And I know that you're aware of this. And then on January 5th, DESE released a statement that there were KN95 masks distributed to schools that were not tested, and according to guidelines, were less than about 50% effective," said Democratic Committee Chair Jo Comerford, a State Senator representing the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester district. “In DESE’s response, it noted that the, quote, use of KN95 masks is voluntary and that staff should be aware that their choice of masks is ultimately a personal decision. That's a quote. End quote. You're probably aware that some well-resourced districts have taken the distribution of high quality masks on themselves, like Amherst-Pelham in my area. Why doesn't the state set public health standard guidelines for the quality of masks used in schools given the transmissibility of Omicron and the proven efficacy of high quality masks, and then back up that guidance with sufficient resources or a next shipment of those kinds of high quality, high performing masks?”
EDUCATION
New legislative session with focus on COVID-19 recovery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey opened a new legislative session Tuesday, with lawmakers picking a new Senate president for the first time in a dozen years and setting their sights on economic and academic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak as it approaches its second year. State Sen. Nicholas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillibrand legislation would fund and coordinate academic COVID-19 research

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past two years, academic medical centers like the Jacobs School in Buffalo have helped lead research on COVID-19 that have helped develop things like vaccines, treatment and testing and shaped public policy. However, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand believes those institutions can be better prepared,...
BUFFALO, NY
Legislators head home to work as COVID challenges continue

The 130th Maine Legislature convened on Jan. 5 to begin the second regular session. With the pandemic dragging on, it was a fleeting moment of togetherness. Just two days are scheduled for in-person sessions in January. The first is behind us, the other is Jan. 26. Legislators will now shift to committee work from home via the magic of electronics for the foreseeable future.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Kentucky lawmakers sign off on school COVID-19 legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers sent a bill extending several COVID-19 policies for school districts to the governor Thursday. Senate Bill 25 was originally just a bill dealing with schools; giving them 10 remote learning days, helping them hire retired teachers as substitutes, extending liability protections to districts, and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Are Utah legislators 'moving on' from COVID? Groups react to end of mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon after the Utah Legislature overturned Salt Lake and Summit counties' mask mandates on Friday, some criticized the move as a "slap in the face" for health care workers and a sign Republican lawmakers are "moving on" in the fight against COVID-19. "This resolution is a complete and total affront to the role of local elected officials in making decisions that are right for their communities," Diane Lewis, Utah Democratic Party chairwoman said in a statement.
UTAH STATE
Kay Ivey calls for special legislative session to spend COVID relief funds

Governor Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to appropriate federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Alabama Legislature will convene on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. “While states like Alabama are making record economic comebacks, Congress and the Biden...
ALABAMA STATE
Covid-19 legislation big talker for Utah lawmakers on first day of session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Proposed Covid-19 bills are making their way through the 2022 legislative session. The latest one H.B. 182 would, if passed, limit a mayor’s emergency powers during a pandemic. ABC4 reached out to both bill sponsor’s Utah State Representative Ryan Wilcox and Utah State Senator Kirk Cullimore and neither was available to […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gov. Justice discusses battle with COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held a briefing on Monday to discuss the latest pandemic response efforts. Gov. Justice opted to hold the briefing away from his staff in his private office, his first briefing since he tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Capitol Times

Rep. David Cook’s HB 2581 swaps incumbent petitions for $250

The way David Cook sees it, once you’ve been elected to office you shouldn’t have to be bothered gathering signatures on nominating petitions for your reelection. The Republican state representative from Globe is proposing that incumbents have an alternate option for getting their names back on the ballot: Pay a $250 fee that would go into the state treasury.
GLOBE, AZ
Hogan to address crime, COVID, taxes during 2022 Legislative Session

Governor Larry Hogan laid out his intention to focus on crime, tax relief, and COVID-19 during a State House press conference Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 General Assembly. Hogan told reporters he thinks "it's the right time," for tax reform as the state currently has the largest financial...
MARYLAND STATE
Budget debate suspended as another government legislator tests positive for COVID

An eighth government legislator in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has tested positive for COVID-19, causing Parliament to suspend until Friday, the debate on the EC$1.3 billion (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) budget. Health Minister, St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince,is the latest minister to test positive. Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves,...
AGRICULTURE
WA legislator Andy Billig contracts COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington lawmaker Andy Billig tested positive for COVID-19, Senate Democrats announced Saturday. Billig, 53, is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He says he has virtually no symptoms and has been quarantining since Tuesday, when he believed he got exposed. "I am grateful to have...
OLYMPIA, WA

