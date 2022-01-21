ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman: DC Fans React to Movie's Long Run Time

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long wait, Matt Reeves' The Batman is finally scheduled to hit theaters in March. There have been many actors to don the cowl over the years, and the latest is Robert Pattinson. The story is expected to follow "Batman in his early years," which will take a bit longer...

comicbook.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
Variety

Michael Keaton Says Clashes Over ‘Batman’ Tone Made Him Exit the Role: ‘I Just Can’t Do It’

When Michael Keaton returns to his famous Batman/Bruce Wayne role in the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole “The Flash,” it will mark 29 years since he last played the Caped Crusader on the big screen. Keaton walked away during the development of “Batman Forever,” which saw Joel Schumacher taking over directing duties from the actor’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” director Tim Burton. Schumacher and Keaton clashed over the lighter, more campy tone of “Batman Forever.” Keaton did not want to give up the darker feel of Burton’s films, as the actor recently discussed at length on the “In the Envelope” podcast.” “It was...
heroichollywood.com

‘Batgirl’ Director Reacts To Leslie Grace’s Suit Haters With Batman Meme

One of the directors for Batgirl responded to Leslie Grace’s suit haters with an iconic Batman meme. After years in development, production on the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Batgirl is now underway. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in the directors’ chair for this film, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace will bring Barbara Gordon to life. We just got our first official look at the Batgirl suit, and while many fans are quite pleased with the results, some have criticized it for looking too much like a cosplay.
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
ComicBook

10 DC Comics That Would Be Perfect For HBO Max

The live-action DC universe is continuing to grow, with a number of films and television series inspired by the publisher's comic characters. While the film and TV universes have largely been separate over the years, Warner Bros. has recently made a more concerted effort to bridge those gaps, with movies and shows headed to the HBO Max streaming service. Fans have already gotten a bit off an inkling of what all that can entail, with the Peacemaker television series premiering to great fanfare earlier this month, as well as the first official look at the streaming service's Batgirl movie.
ComicBook

Moon Knight Trailer: Watch a New Marvel Hero Rise on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.
Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
The Independent

Robert Pattinson clarifies his joke about working out for Batman: ‘That really came back to haunt me’

Robert Pattinson has clarified a joke he made about his Batman role that “really came back to haunt me”.The Twilight star will play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’s forthcoming film – titled The Batman – which also stars Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz.In a new interview with MovieMaker, Pattinson addressed a joke that he made about working out for the part in a 2020 interview with GQ magazine.“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Tie-In Website Reveal A Closer Look At The Movie's Reimagined Batcave

The Batman is clearly taking inspiration from the comic books, but also appears to be something of a reinvention for the World's Greatest Detective. The trailers, for example, have suggested that rather than a traditional Batcave, Bruce Wayne will be using an abandoned subway or train depot owned by his family, and we now have a much closer look at this base of operations.
ComicBook

The Batman Fans Debate Riddler's New Look

New promo images for Matt Reeves' The Batman have surfaced online, renewing debate around the costume donned by The Riddler (Paul Dano). As with before, fans still seem split on the redesign after the high-resolution images started to surface. Half are in support of the look, saying it helps set the tone for a dark movie. Other fans, however, are looking for a more comic-accurate look.
ComicBook

Surprising DC Comics Movie Is 2021's Top Home Media Release

A surprising DC Films movie is the top-selling home media release of 2021. We say "surprising" because critics didn't exactly adore the film, and fans were much more mixed on it than they were on its predecessor. Then again, it's hard to argue with a famous actor playing an iconic character. That film is Wonder Woman 1984, which opened in December 2020 in theaters and one HBO Max. The Wonder Woman sequel made $166.5 million worldwide at the box office on a $200 million budget. However, in analyzing that total, it's impossible not to consider the film's simultaneous streaming release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, according to The Numbers, Wonder Woman 1984 sold 1.427 million units in its home media release, bringing in $34.6 million to become the top home media release of the year.
digitalspy.com

First look at Emmerdale star in DC's Batgirl movie

DC's upcoming Batgirl has lined up a number of new stars, including former Emmerdale actor Ethan Kai – and you can get a first look now. The movie will see Leslie Grace take on the titular role of Barbara Gordon, and it's now been confirmed she will be joined by Kai, as well as Morbius' Corey Johnson and Avenue 5 and The Thick of It's Rebecca Front.
ComicBook

Peacemaker Has DC Fans Googling a Disturbing Star Wars "Fact"

Peacemaker's first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena's Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious "Project Butterfly." As ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is "action-packed, profane, and bizarre," which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena's mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. "That's canon," he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.
ComicBook

The Batman Official Run Time Confirmed

The Batman's official runtime has been confirmed to be 2 hours and 47 minutes (or 167 minutes) without credits – which moviegoers know means the full runtime with credits and previews will be over three hours. This confirmation officially makes The Batman the longest Batman movie ever – a title previously held by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises (165 minutes). The Batman will also be the 3rd longest comic book movie of all time, trailing Avengers; Endgame (181 minutes) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (242 minutes). The Batman's closest source of inspiration (David Fincher's Se7en) also runs for a similar length, at 157 minutes.
