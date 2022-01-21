‘A Christmas Story’ sequel to focus on grown-up Ralphie

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO