ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel to focus on grown-up Ralphie

By Darel Jevens
Chicago Sun-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceiving a gift even better than a Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range-model air rifle, fans of “A Christmas Story” learned Thursday that a sequel to the beloved holiday film is on the...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey Glows in This Tiny, Tender Sundance Discovery

The same day faded-romance drama “A Love Song” screened for the Sundance Film Festival, I caught an interview with Marilyn Bergman on NPR in which the late lyricist described the time director Richard Brooks came to her and partner Alan with a request: “I want you to write me a song that is to appear twice in [“The Happy Ending”]. Early in the film, I want it to function perhaps as a proposal of marriage between these two young lovers,” he said to them. “l don’t want you to change a note or a word, but I want the song...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
Jean Shepherd
IndieWire

‘Fresh’ Review: Sebastian Stan Is Captivating as Charismatic Maniac in Sleek and Stylish Horror Debut

About thirty minutes into “Fresh,” a deliciously jangly horror movie, the opening credits roll. Up until then, the movie, which premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, unfolds like an edgy romantic comedy. In the opening scene, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones, with a bite) shows up for an app date, which turns out to be a dud: A vain cheapskate who’s brusque with the waiter, the guy tells Noa between bites of their meal that her sweater looks shlumpy and a dress would suit her better. Reading the disagreeable signs, Noa bids him a polite goodbye, but not...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story#The Christmas Chronicles#Red Ryder#Santa
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
NFL
IndieWire

Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
MOVIES
TVLine

Chicken Run Sequel With Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton, New Wallace & Gromit Film Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is teaming with Aardman on a follow-up to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, as well as a new movie featuring the iconic Wallace & Gromit characters. In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is on track for a 2023 streaming premiere, the heroic chickens have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress. This time around, Ginger and Rocky will be voiced by Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton and Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (succeeding Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson), while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — “a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Book of Boba Fett viewers excited by Mandalorian tease in episode 4

The events of The Book of Boba Fett’s latest episode was overshadowed by the tease of a newly-beloved Star Wars character,Episode four of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (19 January), meaning there are just two more instalments to go before the series draws to a close.While the response to Boba Fett’s standalone series has been mixed to date, the ending of the latest episode left fans feeling very excited.This wasn’t necessarily due to anything that happened within the show but thanks to a music cue namely the theme tune to The Mandalorian.Composed by Ludwig Göransson, the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Here’s How Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months. AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy