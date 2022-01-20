ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso man dies after head-on collision on Zaragoza Road in the Lower Valley

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
An El Paso man died at a hospital following a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Zaragoza Road in the Lower Valley, police said.

Patrick Isaac Aguilar, 22, of the East Side, died at a hospital following a collision that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 100 block of North Zaragoza Road, police said.

Aguilar was driving a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Zaragoza as a black 2010 Nissan Frontier driven by Hector Muñoz, 59, of Socorro, was traveling north, police said.

Muñoz made a left turn and as he completed the turn, the Elantra struck the rear of the Frontier.

Aguilar lost control of his car, which then went into the northbound lanes and collided head on with a black 2003 GMC Yukon XL driven by Damian Rincon, 22, of Socorro, police said.

Aguilar, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The extent of injuries, if any, to Rincon and Muñoz was not disclosed.

There have been four traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with five at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

