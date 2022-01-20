ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Priyasha Bhowmik
 2 days ago

A big night awaited Liverpool at North London tonight, with the second leg of the Carabao Cup going underway at the Emirates.

A Salah-less, Mané-less and Keita-less Klopp didn't have much options to choose from today, going with a lineup with only two changes from last Sunday.

Caoimhín Kelleher slotted in for Alisson Becker at goal today, the Carabao Cup being "his" competition as Klopp emphasized.

Up in the attack, 17 year old Kaide Gordon started on the right wing, a very big call from his gaffer.

After weathering a poor start, Liverpool grew into the game, earning a 1-0 lead before halftime, Diogo Jota scoring a solo goal.

Liverpool started controlling more in the second half, and doubled their lead in the 77th minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jota combining again for the latter's thoroughly VAR-reviewed goal.

Thomas Partey got sent off in the 90th minute after 2 rapid yellows, and Liverpool made sure to see out the game, going to Wembley for the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea.

Here are the player ratings!

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 7.5

He is so calm and assuring, almost too good to be a backup keeper. His fingertip save from Alexandre Lacazette was crucial, without it the topography of the game could have been very different.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y25DP_0drRpaDV00
IMAGO / Colorsport

2 assists tonight. 20 G/A for the reason. He was run ragged by Gabriel Martinelli in the first 15 minutes but goodness, did he improve after that. Could have easily gotten a hattrick of assists.

JOEL MATIP 6.5

Poor today, looked very unstable. Maybe his halftime substitution was triggered by injury concerns, but no doubt it made the team better.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

Standard day at the office. Did nothing wrong.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8

Liverpool were 2-0 up in injury time and the Scotland captain was still sprinting into the Arsenal box, sniffing for a goal as if Liverpool needed a winner or an equalizer. He was defensively rock solid as well.

FABINHO TAVARES 8

Had a chance to take his goal tally of the year to 4 in 4 games, but never mind. He was imperious in midfield tonight, though he did slip up a couple of times.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

Pretty much invisible the first half, and not very effective in the second. Could have helped Alexander-Arnold in the opening minutes with Martinelli but he didn't. If Thiago Alcantara was fit or Naby Keita was not at the AFCON, I would say the skipper was at a high risk of getting dropped.

CURTIS JONES 8.5

Excellent today, he was everywhere, trying to make things happen. His creativity is something Liverpool were screaming out for, he only needs to work on his passes in the final third and work on releasing the ball quickly.

DIOGO JOTA 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oH8nv_0drRpaDV00
IMAGO / PA Images

Two absolutely superb goals, and was a menace to the Arsenal defense all night. A sixth goal in five games in red against them, Jota already seems to have a favorite opponent.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 7.5

His flick to Alexander-Arnold before the latter assisted Jota screamed of class and technique. Good off the ball work too, a classic Firmino game.

KAIDE GORDON 6.5

Poor lad, he was given a huge amount of responsibility on his young shoulder and he struggled. He's only 17, and already gives off so much promise, the way he was getting into good spaces today was commendable. He just needs more time to adjust, he is too young to do better at this time.

SUBSTITUTES

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 7.5

Good 45 minutes, stabilized the backline a lot. Almost scored a cracking header too.

JAMES MILNER 7

Classic last fifteen minutes James Milner cameo. Only a yellow card was missing.

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

NECO WILLIAMS N/A

