Beverly Johnson on André Leon Talley's Impact: 'When You're a Trailblazer, You Take a Lot of Arrows'

By Glenn Garner
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Johnson is reflecting on her longtime friend André Leon Talley's impactful and distinctive legacy. The legendary model, 69, opens up to PEOPLE about her close bond with the late fashion icon, who died at age 73 Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances. "He was an incredible, very unique person," Johnson...

people.com

MarketRealist

Who Will Inherit André Leon Talley’s Net Worth?

André Leon Talley, known as the longtime creative director and editor at Vogue, has died at age 73. His net worth is somewhat of a mystery due to conflicting sources, but it's likely well below the $1 million mark thanks to his recent legal troubles. He spent years working alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
Essence

Stars React to the Sudden Passing of André Leon Talley

The worlds of fashion and entertainment are still reeling from the news of André Leon Talley’s shocking, sudden passing. The fashion icon paved the way for generations of Black fashion enthusiasts and was known to champion Black journalists, designers, and models during his tenure as Senior Fashion Editor and later creative director at Vogue.
People

Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday of undisclosed circumstances at the age of 73. Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
Vogue Magazine

André Leon Talley: A Life in Pictures

On Tuesday, the legendary Vogue editor and creative force that was André Leon Talley died at the age of 73, his agent David Vigliano confirmed. Known for his deep knowledge of fashion history and his myriad friendships with some of the most influential figures and style and culture from the past half-century, Talley’s six-foot-six stature and flamboyant fashion sense made him one of the most recognizable faces and beloved figures in the industry, and beyond.
In Style

Celebrities React to Death of Former Vogue Editor André Leon Talley

Fashion icon and former Vogue editor André Leon Talley died on Tuesday at the age of 73. According to TMZ, Talley had been battling an unknown illness in the hospital. As a boisterous fashion figure and trailblazing journalist, Talley was beloved by many in the fashion and entertainment world. He became Vogue's creative director in 1988 where he worked very closely with editor in chief Anna Wintour before departing in 1995. He returned to the publication in 1998 and served as the editor at large until 2013. In 2020, he published a memoir about his life and career titled, The Chiffon Trenches.
ETOnline.com

André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Tyra Banks, Billy Porter, Diane von Furstenberg and More Celebs Pay Tribute

The fashion world lost a major player. ET confirmed, André Leon Talleydied Tuesday at the age of 73. The style icon and former Vogue editor was beloved by many in the entertainment and fashion industry. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest trailblazers, Talley was a force to be reckoned with, and an instrumental part in Vogue's growth in the '80s and '90s. He worked his way up at the magazine to eventually become news director, a position he held from 1983 until 1987, before taking on the role of Vogue's creative director in 1988.
TODAY.com

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley dies at 73

Fashion icon André Leon Talley died Monday in New York at the age of 73. Talley was the only Black man to serve as creative director at Vogue and authored several books, including a 2020 memoir, “The Chiffon Trenches.”. "It is with great sadness we announce the passing...
The Independent

André Leon Talley: Learn about his trailblazing life in his memoir

André Leon Talley – the former Vogue editor and a vivacious, influential figure in the fashion industry – has passed away in New York at the age of 73.The news was announced by Talley’s literary agent in a statement. “Mr Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible,” it said.In a career that spanned five decades, Talley was determined to get to the top echelons of the fashion world – embarking on his first magazine job as an assistant to Andy Warhol at Interview before making it as the first...
TheDailyBeast

Anna Wintour: Loss of André Leon Talley Is ‘Immeasurable’

Anna Wintour has paid an emotional tribute to André Leon Talley, the fashion icon and former creative director at Vogue, who died late Tuesday. In a statement published by Vogue, Wintour wrote that Talley’s loss was being felt across the fashion world. “Yet it’s the loss of André as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable,” she wrote. “He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much.” Before the tribute was posted, several writers called out Vogue on social media for not marking Talley’s death at the same time as other news outlets, including its British edition, but the magazine published a comprehensive tribute to its former creative director on Wednesday morning.
BET

Naomi Campbell Pens A Heartfelt Letter To The Late André Leon Talley

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her late friend and fashion icon André Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday at 73. In an Instagram post, Campbell penned a heartfelt tribute to Talley alongside a collection of photos of the pair through the years. In the post, she reflected on their friendship and many experiences together, including helicopter rides in Brazil, buying Russian dolls and hats in Moscow, and dancing around her hotel room in Paris.
People

Re-Watch Some of André Leon Talley's Most Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Interviews

Former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley left a memorable imprint on the fashion industry before his death at age 73. From quickly rising through the ranks at Vogue after first joining the publication in 1983, becoming editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's right hand to lobbying for more diversity on runways, Talley was known as a true trailblazer in the fashion world.
Vanity Fair

Where to Watch André Leon Talley Being André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley, who has died at 73, was a star of many mediums. For years, he was the creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, and he also style-edited for Vanity Fair, which saw his taste and personality committed to print in word and picture. It’s possible, though, his being was best captured on film—the camera did love him.
