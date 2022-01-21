Beverly Johnson on André Leon Talley's Impact: 'When You're a Trailblazer, You Take a Lot of Arrows'

Anna Wintour has paid an emotional tribute to André Leon Talley, the fashion icon and former creative director at Vogue, who died late Tuesday. In a statement published by Vogue, Wintour wrote that Talley’s loss was being felt across the fashion world. “Yet it’s the loss of André as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable,” she wrote. “He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much.” Before the tribute was posted, several writers called out Vogue on social media for not marking Talley’s death at the same time as other news outlets, including its British edition, but the magazine published a comprehensive tribute to its former creative director on Wednesday morning.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO