'Chat To United' - Liverpool Fans React To EFL Cup Win With Direct Message To Arsenal Fans

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago
Liverpool fans react to their 2-0 victory against Arsenal to sent them to the Carabao Cup final.

A Diogo Jota double ends Arsenal's hopes of any silverware and Liverpool fans take every opportunity to let them know.

Liverpool fans do not forget when someone does them wrong. Ben White, alongside Arsenal fans, laughed last week. They aren't laughing now..

Diogo Jota was the main man tonight and he deservedly receives all the plaudits.

Other performances also stood out for Liverpool tonight, including the best right back in the world.

Rebeca Tavares shows love for husband Fabinho, as the Brazilian was key to tonight's win.

Author Reaction

Arsenal fans have been the loudest they've been in years in recent weeks. They managed to scrounge a draw in the last match and thought they could compete.

Having bottled the North London Derby, they went in to tonight fresh and ready. They even got Partey back as soon as they could.

Despite doing everything they could against a Liverpool side missing key players, class showed in the end.

Liverpool need to win this trophy now. It would be the perfect stepping stone for the rest of the season.

