Zynex Adds Knee Bracing to Its Pain Management Division

By Deborah Overman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynex Inc, a manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announces it is adding postoperative and osteoarthritis knee braces to its line of pain and rehabilitation products. Knee braces can limit the wear...

FDA Approves Nevro’s Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation System to Treat NSRBP

Nevro Corp announces receipt of FDA approval for expanded labeling for its Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP). This approval is specific to Nevro’s proprietary 10 kHz Therapy and differentiates Nevro’s Senza System as the only SCS system with specific labeling...
Fast Five Quiz: Overview of Acute Pain Management

Acute pain is a sudden physiologic response to noxious stimuli. Individuals may experience acute pain after a burn or trauma, or following surgery in the perioperative period. Patients with chronic illnesses (eg, arthritis, neuropathies, spinal conditions, low back pain, multiple sclerosis, sickle cell disease, migraine, trigeminal pain or neuralgia, complex pain syndrome) may also experience acute pain flares. Acute pain can diminish respiratory function, increase metabolic demand, hinder wound healing, suppress immunity, and impede mobility. Poor management of acute pain can contribute to increased morbidity, delayed recovery, protracted opioid use during and after hospitalization, higher care costs, and an increased risk for progression to chronic pain. Among trauma patients, it can also increase the risk for posttraumatic stress disorder. When treating acute pain, clinicians must assess the risk-benefit ratio of treatments to provide the best possible patient-centered outcome while avoiding unnecessary opioid exposure. Reevaluation of patients is also critical in this setting because medications to control acute pain should be used for the shortest time possible while also ensuring that the patient is able to mobilize and restore function.
Intrathecal morphine + oral gabapentin aids pain management

(HealthDay)—Combining intrathecal morphine (ITM) and oral gabapentin (GABA) improves pain management in teens undergoing spinal fusion for scoliosis, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research. Ying Li, M.D., from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and colleagues evaluated whether perioperative...
Electric knee implants could help treat pain of osteoarthritis

Knee implants that generate a tiny electrical current may be able to stimulate cartilage regrowth as a treatment for arthritis. Rabbits given the implants, which generate electricity from mechanical forces as the animals move around, experienced more healing after cartilage damage than those given a placebo device. Osteoarthritis is a...
Medtronic Study: DTM Spinal Cord Stimulation Endurance Therapy Offers Meaningful Pain Relief

Medtronic plc announces 3-month results from an on-label, prospective, multi-center study showing meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy, a modified, lower-energy variation of the company’s Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) therapy for chronic overall, back or leg pain. At 3 months, patients treated with...
Kaia Health Digital Therapeutic Study Suggests High Safety Level

Kaia Health announces results of a comprehensive safety study of its musculoskeletal (MSK) digital therapeutic. In the study population, fewer than 1% of Kaia Health MSK solution users reported any adverse events (AEs). Additionally, no relationship between gender and the reporting of adverse events was found. Published in the peer-reviewed...
Study shows Dolcas’ Curcugen ingredient cut knee pain and stiffness

A proprietary curcumin extract relieved knee pain and stiffness in a study of subjects suffering from osteoarthritis, the supplier announced recently. The study, published in late December in the journal Nutrients​, was the work of a contract research organization and a university in Australia as well as an employee of Dolcas Biotech. Dolcas supplied its proprietary Curcugen turmeric extract for the study. Dolcas also supplied the funding.
Protein Biomarkers in Urine Could be Used to Diagnose Concussion and Monitor Recovery

Concussion can be frustratingly hard to diagnose and track. The injury doesn’t show up on routine brain scans, and there is no definitive diagnostic test. It’s usually diagnosed based on symptoms, and, in athletes, comparison with baseline testing if it was done. But concussion symptoms are non-specific, unreliable, and easily influenced by emotions.
Benefits of using a knee pillow for back pain

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nothing feels as fabulous as returning home after an exhausting day at work and lying down to obtain a well-merited rest. But when tiny twinges from your neck and back begin to manifest when you awake the following day, sleep is abruptly not the haven you imagined it’d be. This could be because you’re not sleeping correctly. The sleeping pose is vital for backbone health. Probably, you’re lying down for 8 hours a day, usually without changing positions for long durations. Ignoring the right way to support your vertebrae during sleep can cause soreness, something you don’t want. The key to quality night’s rest is to maintain your backbone in a neutral position. You can do this by acquiring a quality knee pillow like Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow. If you still doubt that sleeping with a knee pillow can help, keep reading this article. It outlines some top pros of knee pillows.
Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
