Economy

China Evergrande says wants to engage more help to deal with debt

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was proposing to engage additional professionals to assist it in mitigating and eliminating the risks related to its debt and following up with demands from creditors.

The company said in a stock market statement that it was proposing to engage China International Capital Corporation Limited and BOCI Asia Limited as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman )

theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande's offshore debt, assets could be separated in restructuring — report

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Jan 21): The provincial government leading China Evergrande Group's restructuring wants to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, a media report said on Friday, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping funds. Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday...
#China Evergrande Group
Law.com

Embattled Evergrande To Hire Zhong Lun For Debt Woes

Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group has announced that it is planning to hire financial and legal advisors to help deal with its massive debt restructuring and respond to creditor demands. Evergrande will be engaging Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm, one of China’s largest and most prominent law firms, as...
froggyweb.com

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
The Independent

High street banks ‘losing vice-like grip on UK’s current accounts’

Around one in 12 (8%) personal current accounts are now held with a digital “challenger” bank, up from just 1% in 2018, according to the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said these banks have “attracted customers in part by offering innovative mobile apps which make the experience of banking easier and more convenient and to help consumers manage their money”.While there are signs that some of the historic advantages of large banks may be starting to weaken amid innovation and changing customer behaviour, the big players are still in a strong position, the regulator said.Large banks accounted for 64%...
Reuters

No Evergrande fallout in Britain, says Bank of England

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Resolving Chinese property developer Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) struggle with $300 billion in liabilities has been fairly protracted but did not threaten financial stability in Britain, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. China was clearly trying to reduce its reliance on the property...
Reuters

China Evergrande shares climb after winning bond payment delay

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group edged up on Friday after the world’s most indebted developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. Struggling with $300 billion in liabilities, including $19...
yicaiglobal.com

Debt-Ridden Evergrande Moves HQ Back to Chinese City of Guangzhou

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- China Evergrande Group has relocated its headquarters back to Guangzhou, the city where the embattled developer was founded a quarter century ago, after ending a lease on offices in Shenzhen, The Paper reported. The sign with the homebuilder’s name written in Chinese characters has been...
US News and World Report

China Evergrande Moves From Shenzhen HQ Building to Cut Costs

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group said on Monday that it has moved out of its headquarters in Shenzhen to another property in the city to cut costs and was still registered in the southern Chinese city. The company issued its statement after Chinese media...
Reuters

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Almarai says fourth quarter profit declined 14.7%

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported on Sunday a 14.7% drop in fourth quarter profit, citing subsidy reductions, imported-feed costs and inflation for farm and dairy commodities. Almarai made a net profit of 286.5 million riyals ($76.38 million) for the three months through December 31, down from 335.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. The company said it was hurt by the lack of subsidies for corn and soy last year. Results were also affected by alfalfa feed consumption moving to a 100%-import basis. General cost rises for farm and dairy commodities also hit its margins, mostly in the second half of the year, Almarai said. ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by William Mallard)
Reuters

China's Beijing orders more COVID tests as cases mount before Olympics

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The local government in China's capital ordered more COVID-19 tests on Sunday as the city continued to report new local cases, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympic Games. Nine locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were found in Beijing on...
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States, the World Health Organization's top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO's working group...
