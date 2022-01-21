China Evergrande says wants to engage more help to deal with debt

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was proposing to engage additional professionals to assist it in mitigating and eliminating the risks related to its debt and following up with demands from creditors.

The company said in a stock market statement that it was proposing to engage China International Capital Corporation Limited and BOCI Asia Limited as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP as legal adviser. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman )