White House on defense after Biden press conference
President Biden is now trying to clarify comments made during his...www.nbcnews.com
President Biden is now trying to clarify comments made during his...www.nbcnews.com
We know….fighting hard for us to believe the multitude of lies,deceit,and bullcrap emanating from every orifice of Sniffer Joe’s feeble body.
they are claiming a 43% approval rating when last week it had trended down to 33. and dropping. 6 companies control everything you read. see and hear from all media.
Yep seen the new Biden commercial tonight with old socialist Tom paid off Hanks .I felt like I was in Nazi Germany watching a propaganda film on how great Biden did last year creating jobs .I almost fell out of my chair .All it did was show how out of touch Tom is with the real world . He has no ideal how much gas is are how bad inflation is are the cost of food .I never though this country would except lieing as the rule of the day !
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 156