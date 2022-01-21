ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House on defense after Biden press conference

By Play All
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is now trying to clarify comments made during his...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 156

nyk
2d ago

We know….fighting hard for us to believe the multitude of lies,deceit,and bullcrap emanating from every orifice of Sniffer Joe’s feeble body.

Reply(10)
138
William
2d ago

they are claiming a 43% approval rating when last week it had trended down to 33. and dropping. 6 companies control everything you read. see and hear from all media.

Reply(15)
115
mark
2d ago

Yep seen the new Biden commercial tonight with old socialist Tom paid off Hanks .I felt like I was in Nazi Germany watching a propaganda film on how great Biden did last year creating jobs .I almost fell out of my chair .All it did was show how out of touch Tom is with the real world . He has no ideal how much gas is are how bad inflation is are the cost of food .I never though this country would except lieing as the rule of the day !

Reply(14)
92
Related
Fox News

Biden's press conference gets panned by critics: 'Total disaster'

President Biden spent most of 2021 avoiding press conferences, but he held one on Wednesday, which was panned as being a "total disaster." The White House had high hopes for Biden's press conference on Wednesday — hoping to paint the administration as a less-cloistered outfit that embraces the public and transparency. With Biden's strikingly low popularity numbers, the president was expected to cast himself as a competent leader, who is in touch with the problems of everyday American voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris on first year in the White House: "We have to remain consistent in fighting for the American people"

One year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and first person of color, to serve in the role. In that time, the administration has faced numerous challenges including the COVID pandemic, failing to get some of the administration's high-profile issues passed, and tensions with Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS
NBC News

White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

It has been a year since President Biden took office, now he looks ahead to his second year addressing Covid-19, the economy and his legislative agenda. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC’s White House Unit Director Stacey Klein, White House Correspondent Mike Memoli, and Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker to discuss what this past year has been like on camera and behind the scenes. Jan. 21, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

Joining MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne says President Biden’s Wednesday press conference shows he’s ready to draw political lines. “It really marked Joe Biden crossing the Rubicon. For too long he had so much faith that somehow this Republican Party in the Trump era could somehow behave like the a Republican Party of old.”Jan. 20, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Diego Channel

Biden addresses the pandemic, economy, Russia in press conference

President Joe Biden held a nearly 2-hour press conference at the White House on Wednesday. The president discussed a range of topics that included the pandemic, the economy, bipartisanship and tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. COVID-19 Pandemic. Biden noted that 75% of adults are vaccinated in the U.S. However, he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'A job not yet finished': 5 takeaways from Biden's press conference

WASHINGTON — By turns defiant, reflective and hopeful, President Biden used just the second press conference of his presidency on U.S. soil to argue that his administration has hardly been the moribund and aimless affair depicted by Republicans and in some media reports. While acknowledging that his first year...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Biden administration warns of imminent Ukraine invasion

The White House warns a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen "at any point." It comes ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week. Political science professor at UCLA Daniel Treisman joined CBSN to discuss.
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

275K+
Followers
37K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy