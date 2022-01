Medical robotic systems, such as rehabilitation robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, spine robotic systems, and surgical robotic systems, are used in numerous medical application such as surgery, depending on its usage. Furthermore, these systems help reduce hospital stay, improve outcome of surgery, and causes less trauma to the patient. Robotic systems are also used to make accurate and precise decisions based on the medical images obtained. They are also used in radiosurgery, where focused beam of ionizing radiation are directed at the patient, primarily to treat tumors. May medical robotic systems are under research and development, and are expected to be approved by the FDA in the coming future.

