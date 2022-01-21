Beloit Police find cocaine after drunk man leads officers on foot chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they initially tried to stop 54-year-old Randall Holt for a broken tail light, but he ran. Officers said when they finally caught him, they found cocaine and a knife.

Police said the traffic stop happened around 2:07 a.m. Thursday near St. Lawrence Avenue and Johnson Street. Holt reportedly pulled into a driveway in the 700 block of Johnston and got out of the car and ran. Officers chased him down and arrested him in a nearby backyard.

Police said Holt smelled of alcohol, and was ultimately charged with his 9th OWI. He also faces charges for cocaine possession, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping, and two warrants – one from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the other out of Green County.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.

