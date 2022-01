Hawai’i is still on the look for its next head football coach, as June Jones turned down the school’s offer Friday. Upon Todd Graham resigning as head coach after verbal abuse allegations on Jan. 14, Jones immediately expressed interest in the job. Jones was head coach of the Rainbow Warriors from 1999-2007, a time in which Hawai’i enjoyed the most success in the history of the program. Jones went 76-41, capping off his eight-year run with a Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia in 2007.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO