Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. Returns are often a major headache for retailers that deliver oversized products. With shipping rates continuing their ascent, reverse logistics costs only further add up. But the costs incurred in the logistics process aren’t the only concern. To make matters worse, many products will end up in landfills because the shopper doesn’t always have an easy out to return the item. According to the most recent data collected by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as many as 9.7 million tons of furniture and furnishings were...

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO