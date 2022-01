The Pacific Northwest really heats up in the winter. When it gets cold, everyone you know probably heads somewhere warm. Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, you name it—if it’s warm and has a beach, people are flocking there. But may I propose the Pacific Northwest (or “PNW” for those in the know) to you instead? There’s a variety of climates, from rainy Seattle to relatively comfortable Portland, to snowy Boise, meaning a little something for everyone. And the region is packed full of stunning nature, marvelous food, and memorable experiences. If you haven’t been to the PNW in the wintertime, let me tempt you with the very best to add to your itinerary wishlist.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO