ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Snow delays for Friday, Jan. 21

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBqbE_0drRkUgy00

With wintry weather continuing into the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, the following school systems have announced delays to the start of the school day.

Schools with delays plan to re-evaluate road conditions in the morning.

  • Due to inclement weather, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday, January 21, 2022. Twelve month employees will work from home. Exams for blocks 1 and 3 will take place on Monday, January 24, and exams for blocks 2 and 4 will take place on Tuesday, January 25. Teacher work days will now be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

  • Somerset County schools will open two hours late.
  • Worcester County schools will be opening 2 hours late Friday, 01/21/2022, due to inclement weather conditions with a reevaluation of conditions in the morning. Due to the 2 hour delay, there will be no AM half-day Pre-Kindergarten classes. Buses will operate accordingly.
  • Wicomico County public schools will open 90 minutes late.
  • The Salisbury School will open two hours late.
  • Laurel School District schools will open two hours late. There will be no morning Pre-K and breakfast will NOT be served.
  • Delmar School District schools will open 90 minutes late.
  • Broadwater Academy in Exmore is closed Friday.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow delays for Friday, Jan. 21

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Delmar, MD
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#The Salisbury School#Laurel School District#Delmar School District#Broadwater Academy#Salisbury Daily Times
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
230
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy