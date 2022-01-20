With wintry weather continuing into the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, the following school systems have announced delays to the start of the school day.

Schools with delays plan to re-evaluate road conditions in the morning.

Due to inclement weather, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday, January 21, 2022. Twelve month employees will work from home. Exams for blocks 1 and 3 will take place on Monday, January 24, and exams for blocks 2 and 4 will take place on Tuesday, January 25. Teacher work days will now be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Somerset County schools will open two hours late.

Worcester County schools will be opening 2 hours late Friday, 01/21/2022, due to inclement weather conditions with a reevaluation of conditions in the morning. Due to the 2 hour delay, there will be no AM half-day Pre-Kindergarten classes. Buses will operate accordingly.

Wicomico County public schools will open 90 minutes late.

The Salisbury School will open two hours late.

Laurel School District schools will open two hours late. There will be no morning Pre-K and breakfast will NOT be served.

Delmar School District schools will open 90 minutes late.

Broadwater Academy in Exmore is closed Friday.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow delays for Friday, Jan. 21