YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case
Stephanie Torres disappeared without a trace in Waco, Texas in 2017, and by 2019, police...www.nbcnews.com
How long did the police actually look for this woman? How hard did they really try? By all means thank what ever higher power you believe in that they found that poor woman and gave her kids closher…. But you mean to tell me she was found by some YouTubers who decided the wanted to help with the search and not by some police search and rescue team. Not to discredit the YouTubers at all but it only took them 1 hour to find the car and body….. it took them longer to get the boat in the water and set up there gear… you mean to tell me the YouTubers just happen to look in the one place the police didn’t?
