‘A Little Closer to Home’: Ginger Zee talks new book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan native Ginger Zee wakes America up every morning with a smile as the chief meteorologist at ABC News.

But in her new book, “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” Zee reveals that many times that smile was a mask, hiding an internal struggle.

Zee says she never thought she would be a bestselling author, but now realizes writing has brought her a whole new purpose. She says the response she got from the first book made her realize she needed to write another and go even deeper into the trauma she has been through.

Zee says the #MeToo movement really helped her as she watched others shed their shame and take the power away from the person who hurt them.

“This book is about healing, but it’s also about the hard work that it takes to maintain the healing. Because mental health is just like physical health, you can’t just go to the gym, get in sick shape for six months, stop and then think it’s gonna stay,” she said.

She talks about how far we as a society have come in terms of ending the stigma of mental illness, but says we still have work to do. She continues to do that work, and says she is in safe place now where she doesn’t require the approval of other people, because she has been able to find it in herself.

