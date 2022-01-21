ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Black South Carolina voters speak on Biden’s promises

 2 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

dewley
2d ago

Biden has got to be the worst president in history. I truly feel bad for him. It’s apparent someone else is pulling the strings and that person didn’t get elected. We need to uncover who it is that’s giving the orders.

Frank
1d ago

SC Democrats would have voted for the Democratic party even if a baboon was in the running. It was obvious during Biden's past voting records that he leans whichever way the tide rolls and he's only in it for himself. It was also apparent that he had been mentally declining and should have never been allowed to run for the presidential nominee. The only reasons Democrats voted for him was because of the party affiliation and they thought he was going to be ok since he was Obama's VP. Obama wouldn't even support him until he had no other option so that should have been a clue to his competency. People need to research and think for themselves when voting and stop falling inline with whatever the career politicians tell you. It's apparent these career politicians haven't changed things in all the time they had and it's not about to change!

Terry 2.0
2d ago

Not this black man. Never voted Democrat in my life. They have nothing to offer but victimhood.

Washington Post

Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
The Independent

Biden gets lowest approval poll in presidency and 70% think country headed in wrong direction

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Watauga Democrat

Black Voters Matter co-founder: Biden is all talk

Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, explains why voting rights groups are boycotting Biden's speech in Georgia. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
