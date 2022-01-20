Safran Invests In German E-Kerosene SAF Startup

Tampa-based Florida Funders, recognized as the top venture capital in the Southeast region by Pitchbook, announced it has invested in ApexEdge, a subscription management platform built for banks and fintech. The Miami-based startup ApexEdge allows customers to cancel subscriptions and negotiate bills with service providers. Florida Funders invested in ApexEdge’s $4 million seed round along with participation from the Florida Institute, according to Florida Funders' announcement on Thursday. Florida Funders’ investment, which the amount of was undisclosed, is from its Fund 2 LLC. The investment follows the news of ApexEdge’s Billshark (backed by Mark Cuban) forming a partnership with Intuit's Mint to help customers negotiate bills and subscription costs. ApexEdge currently works with institutions such as Intuit, MetLife, NerdWallet and others.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO