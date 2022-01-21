ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Coroner identifies man murdered in front Palm Springs Raising Cane’s

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in front of the Raising Cane's in Palm Springs last week.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Jan.11 , police found Christopher Mills, 32, dead in the parking lot of the restaurant located on the 56000 block of Ramon Road.

Details on Mills' death remain limited. The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed that witnesses told investigators there was an altercation between two people and then what sounded like gunshots.

A car was seen leaving the scene before officers arrived.

Police said Mills' body was found with "obvious signs of trauma."

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

