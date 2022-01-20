ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Through My Bible Yr 2 – January 20

wels.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, [1] all of you who are thirsty, come to the water,. Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost. 2 Why do you spend money on something that is not bread?. Why do you waste your labor on something that does not satisfy?. Listen carefully to...

wels.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

My Two-Year Journey Through Nach Yomi

Midway through January 2020, back when the world was my oyster and the future still promised to unspool itself with predictable unpredictability, my husband and I became empty-nesters. By all accounts, we were very young to have reached this milestone and we were grateful and excited to embrace our new adventure.
RELIGION
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#The Water Isaiah 55
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
AFP

Thousands mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to the West

Thousands of mourners packed a pagoda in Vietnam's Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West. - Legacy lives on - Tributes flowed to the late monk from all over the world.
RELIGION
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

Vietnamese monk-turned-peace-activist Thich Nhat Hanh, a hugely influential Buddhist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West, has died aged 95. The Zen master, whose reach within Buddhism is seen as second only to the Dalai Lama, spent nearly four decades in exile after being banished from his homeland for calling for an end to the Vietnam-American War. Thich Nhat Hanh "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, his Zen teaching organisation, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism, said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organisation said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy