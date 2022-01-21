Vigil held for Brianna Kupfer after suspect arrested in her killing
Many people gathered in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon to mourn and honor Brianna Kupfer, the 24-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed last week at the furniture store where she worked. The vigil was held one day after police made an arrest in the case.
