Vigil held for Brianna Kupfer after suspect arrested in her killing

By Kimberly Cheng
 2 days ago

Many people gathered in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon to mourn and honor Brianna Kupfer, the 24-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed last week at the furniture store where she worked. The vigil was held one day after police made an arrest in the case.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 20, 2022.

2d ago

CA, we need to go Independent! We need to vote our own self-interest.The Democratic Party has been taken over by the BLM sympathizers. Shirley Weber thinks this guy deserves Reparations, the guy that killed the 19-year-old in Brooklyn, yelled out, " Where's my reparations!" The father who was killed in front of his son, the countless smash and grabs, thefts, and shootings, London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco blames Walgreens for the thefts. Their judgment is clouded, clean house!

