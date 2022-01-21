Vigil held for Brianna Kupfer after suspect arrested in her killing

Many people gathered in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon to mourn and honor Brianna Kupfer, the 24-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed last week at the furniture store where she worked. The vigil was held one day after police made an arrest in the case.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 20, 2022.

