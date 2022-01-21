UK's Johnson says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'disaster' for world

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a "disaster for the world," saying he stands behind Kyiv against aggression.

In a brief comment reported by Sky News, Johnson remarked on the escalating situation in Ukraine and said "any kind of incursion" from Russia would end in turmoil.

"It would be a disaster — not just for Ukraine but for Russia, a disaster for the world," he said. "The U.K. stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."

Johnson responded to a question about a potential Russian invasion during a visit to a diagnostics center in the English town of Taunton, the Evening Standard reported.

The prime minister's comments follow backlash over President Biden's remarks on Wednesday in which he suggested Russia could face lesser consequences for a "minor incursion" into Ukraine. Officials quickly sought to clean up the comments.

On Thursday, Biden clarified that the U.S. would respond to any type of invasion and Russia "will pay a heavy price."

The U.K. is a formal ally of the U.S. and is included in the NATO alliance, which has vowed to respond to an invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the U.S. cleared three NATO nations to send American-made weapons to Ukraine.