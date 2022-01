DENVER (CBS4) — Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Zaghab of Centennial was sentenced recently to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to repay the $708,141 he received from the U.S. government that was intended for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Zaghab, according to the plea agreement in the case, committed three manners of fraud. First, he filled out applications for Economic Disaster Injury Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration using false information. Zaghab falsified “the number of employees, the purported gross revenues, and the purported cost of goods sold for certain business entities under his name,” the the...

CENTENNIAL, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO