Aiken County, SC

Aiken County man sentenced for sex with horse and Child Pornography

By Dawn Wise, Karlton Clay
 2 days ago

(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina) – An Aiken County man has been sentenced to three years in prison for Buggery (sexually assaulting a horse) and Possession of Child Pornography.

31-year old Damian Connor will serve three years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and serve four years probation for both charges.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

The initial incident happened in 2019 , when Conner and his then wife, Abigial Ronco were caught on video sexually assaulting a horse.

