Aiken County man sentenced for sex with horse and Child Pornography
(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina) – An Aiken County man has been sentenced to three years in prison for Buggery (sexually assaulting a horse) and Possession of Child Pornography.
31-year old Damian Connor will serve three years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and serve four years probation for both charges.
He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.
The initial incident happened in 2019 , when Conner and his then wife, Abigial Ronco were caught on video sexually assaulting a horse.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0