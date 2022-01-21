ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakhstan unrest: How peaceful protests turned violent

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty became the centre of deadly clashes during the January...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
AFP

Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters rallying against post-coup killings

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday at protesters rallying against the killing of dozens in a post-coup crackdown, as US diplomats pressed for an end to the violence. In a tactic used repeatedly, security forces fired tear gas at protesters who rallied in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, according to witnesses. 
PROTESTS
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
AFP

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital. Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001. At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP. A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country.Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou chanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. “The jihadists are hitting (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring...
PROTESTS
The Independent

British-Iranian held in Tehran prison to begin hunger strike, daughter says

The daughter of a British-Iranian detained in Iran says her father will begin a hunger strike on Sunday due to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development’s (FCDO) lack of “any progress” in securing his release.Retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori has been held at Tehran’s Evin prison on charges of spying for Israel, which he denies, for more than four years.Elika Ashoori said her father would undertake a hunger strike from Sunday in “full solidarity” with others including former US diplomat Barry Rosen to demand Iran release all foreign and dual-national “hostages”.In full soldiery with former hostage @brosen1501 & others who have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Kazakh police raided hospitals to round up victims of protest crackdown - report

Kazakhstan officials reportedly threatened to hunt down those who participated in deadly protests earlier this month in which at least 225 people were killed.Witnesses say police visited hospitals looking for those who participated in the violent protests and told them not to protest again or be killed, according to a BBC report.Asel, a protester going by a pseudonym, said she was shot in the protest and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty when uniformed men visited every ward looking for protesters.“One of them shouted, ‘if you go out to protest again, we will kill...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
WORLD
The Independent

Bombing in Pakistan's 2nd city Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said.Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar, witnesses said. TV footage showed burning motorcycles in a crowded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Protests in the Negev region of southern Israel have been met with brutality

Last Thursday, thousands gathered in the Naqab region (Negev), southern Israel, to protest the dispossession of Palestinian Bedouin communities – and the response from the Israeli state was brutal.Heavily-armed Israeli police showered crowds with tear gas launched from drones, while opening fire with rubber-coated metal bullets. Three people were hit directly in the face and needed surgery. One of them, Talib al-Sa’aydeh, suffered an internal haemorrhage.The demonstration came after three days of sustained struggle led by residents of Al-Sua’a village who were resisting an afforestation initiative being carried out by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) – a quasi-state body –...
PROTESTS
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Ghana blast: Footage captures aftermath of deadly explosion

Many people are feared dead after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in western Ghana, police say. Footage shows destroyed buildings and scattered debris as residents call for help near the town of Bogoso. A large crater can also be seen beside a road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY

