49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has no injury designation ahead of Packers game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo almost certainly won't be fully healthy until sometime this spring, at the earliest, but he isn't letting multiple physical setbacks keep him from facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Garoppolo carried no injury designation heading into Thursday evening:

Wagoner added that head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Nick Bosa will clear the NFL's concussion protocol coming off the head injury he suffered in last Sunday's win at the Dallas Cowboys.

Garoppolo played through a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and chipped bone versus Dallas, but Shanahan raised eyes earlier in the midweek when he confirmed the veteran signal-caller suffered a "slight" sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder in the second quarter of that matchup that made him limited for Tuesday's practice.

According to 49ers WebZone, Garoppolo acknowledged on Tuesday the thumb and shoulder issues are affecting his ability to throw footballs and hurt his performance in the second half of the Dallas game. However, he said at that time he expected to start at Green Bay ahead of rookie Trey Lance, who is on track to remain San Francisco's QB2.

Garoppolo connected on 16-of-25 pass attempts for 172 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the wild-card victory, which could be his last win with the 49ers depending on what happens this weekend and throughout the upcoming offseason.