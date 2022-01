Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we diving back into the world of Hope Mikaelson and everyone at the Salvatore School?. Given that Walker is coming on the network tonight, we more than understand if you’re eager to get back into the world of the show again. Here’s, unfortunately, where the bad news comes into play: Legacies is not back yet. Unfortunately, it looks as though it won’t be coming on again until early February. Originally there were plans for the show to be back at the end of the month, but that has since changed. (It’s a little weird to have the Jared Padalecki show back on the air and not Legacies, but this is where we are with things right now.)

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO