Still dithering over down, or musing about memory foam? There’s now a fast-growing trend for silk pillows, too – and these are especially worth considering if you tend to feel either too cold or too warm when it comes to hitting the hay.Though silk pillowcases have long been hailed as wrinkle-smoothing miracle workers, silk pillows don’t actually have a cover and are instead stuffed with silk fibres inside. These are particularly renowned for their temperature-regulating qualities so you can sleep soundly without sweating throughout the year.It’s worth noting that silk pillows can be softer than other options, so aren’t always...

2 DAYS AGO