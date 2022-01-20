ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycle Of Crime In Baltimore Highlights BPD Shortcomings, Judge Says

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore continues to confront a cycle of violent crime under by a police department in need of reform, according to U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar. Bredar made his comments during a virtual hearing about the Baltimore consent decree on Jan. 20. Baltimore Police Commissioner...

foxbaltimore.com

3 dead in East Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore Wednesday evening. has Eastern District Homicide Investigation. Four people were confirmed shot at East Monument and North Montford streets, at about 7:25 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

The missing evidence that makes Baltimore detective Sean Suiter’s death even more mysterious

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOXBusiness

Florida homes at center of Baltimore prosecutor Mosby's alleged crimes

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges alleging the prosecutor committed perjury and falsified mortgage applications for her own financial benefit. At the center of the scandal are two Florida homes owned by Mosby. Mosby is alleged to have lied about her federal tax...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Crime Victims Allege Baltimore Police Department Unconstitutionally Seized (and Destroyed) Their Property

From Judge Stephanie Gallagher's opinion Thursday in Cottman v. Baltimore Police Dep't:. The following facts are assumed to be true for purposes of adjudicating Defendants' motions. The Amended Complaint alleges that the BPD engages in a "pattern and practice of unconstitutionally searching, seizing, retaining, and destroying the personal property of victims of violent crimes in Baltimore" in violation of the Fourth … and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution….
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

In Response To GTTF Report, Harrison Says BPD Has Undertaken Many Recommended Reforms, Will Implement Others

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the release of a comprehensive investigation into the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Friday said the department has already enacted many of the 25 recommended reforms and will implement a series of others. Led by former Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich, the report offers a 20-year history of events and decisions that led to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, including “persistent weaknesses in supervision and accountability” in the Baltimore Police Department. On Friday, Harrison released a letter to Bromwich addressing 25 recommendations made in the report, such as changes to...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

City councilman addresses violent crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a quadruple shooting in Baltimore left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday night found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three died and the fourth is expected to survive. Officials...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: Anti-violence worker among 3 fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — A quadruple shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday night left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker — the third such worker to have been killed in the city since last January. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood found four men suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Search Intensifies For Missing Baltimore Girl

A 16-year-old Baltimore girl has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Mayeli Santon was last seen on Jan. 15, in the 300 block of Garrison Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Wrist In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Penhurst and Granada avenues, where they found the man shot in the wrist, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is the 34th non-deadly shooting this year in Baltimore, which has also seen 16 homicides. That’s compared to 27 shootings and 12 homicides this time last year. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-246 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday afternoon on North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Tremendous Loss’ Violence Prevention Worker Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young father who worked for a violence prevention program was among three killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore. Memorial to the victims of last night’s quadruple shooting on E. Monument #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lCR4C18Tup — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 20, 2022 Rapid gunfire that witnesses said sounded like it came from an automatic weapon rang out just before 7:30pm at Monument and Port Streets. In all, four people were shot. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren confirmed that DaShawn McGrier was among the deceased. He is a violence interrupter who was on duty with the Safe Streets program at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him. The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot in head Saturday night in West Baltimore, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday night in the McCulloh Homes area of West Baltimore. Police were called to the 500 block of W. Hoffman St. at 9:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the man wounded. Police said the man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Central District detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Campaign finance reports show tight race for Baltimore City state's attorney

Campaign finance reports obtained Thursday by 11 News show a tight race for Baltimore City state's attorney. The campaign finance reports indicate challenger Ivan Bates has raised substantially more money than his Democratic competitors in the race. Bates has $226,000 cash on hand. Incumbent Democratic Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby reported $193,000 in campaign funds and Roya Hannah has $39,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On January 17, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street to investigate several shot-spotters alerts. A short time later two 25-year-old male victims walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in west Baltimore shooting Thursday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of West North Avenue in west Baltimore on Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Western District patrol officers were sent to the 1600 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Burglars Target String Of Baltimore Businesses Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thieves set their sights on businesses across Baltimore while most people were sleeping on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of break-ins and thefts at three businesses in southeast Baltimore, which is home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants. Police discovered around 12:30 a.m. that someone broke into the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1300 block of Fleet Street. Not long after that, officers were dispatched to Mo’s Seafood in the 200 block of S. President Street to investigate a silent alarm, Baltimore police spokesman Vernon Davis said. “When officers arrived, they observed shattered glass on the ground from the front door, and the cash register was opened,” Davis said. “The case has been forwarded to our district detectives unit.” Hours later, a third burglary was reported around 7 a.m. ZIPS Dry Cleaners in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue had been victimized too. “An employee discovered the business broken into when they came to open the store.” It is unclear if the burglaries are connected. The burglaries come at a precarious time for Baltimore’s restaurant industry. Some restaurants are preparing to participate in Baltimore Restaurant Week, which will run between Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
BALTIMORE, MD

