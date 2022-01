Check your spam folder, Ken. It’s in your contract. Hi, guys. It’s me. I wrote this in my Notes app so you know it’s serious. I wanted to let you know that I have realized my wrongs. I am now ready to admit I crossed a line when I asked you to Photoshop the pope doing a keg stand on Mars with each member of the Spice Girls flipping him off in the background. I’m sorry you got death threats, although that could have been because of your personality.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO