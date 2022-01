As we approach the start of the Spring 2022 semester, we are closely monitoring the trajectory of the pandemic curve. With our first day of classes for the spring semester being January 25, we have the benefit of a longer window of time than many other universities to assess what additional safety mitigation steps would be put into place, as well as if it will be necessary to shift to remote teaching and learning for the start of classes. A decision about our in-person or remote return will be announced no later than January 18, seven days before the start of the semester.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO