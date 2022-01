WASHINGTON (WV News) — West Virginia's birth rate is the eighth lowest in the nation, According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program. The number of births in the past decade in the United States fell by 4% in 2020, dropping the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts factored in the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. The COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families, officials said.

