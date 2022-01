Governor Laura Kelly released her fiscal year 2023 budget on Wednesday. It includes several increases in funding for post-secondary education across the state. In a budget report, Kelly is proposing that the state give the University and other universities the necessary money to freeze tuition for the next fiscal year and a proposed public-private scholarship fund worth $50 million for universities across the state, among other proposals. The budget, which has to pass through a Republican-controlled legislature, proposes $143.1 million dollars in total for higher education initiatives and $286 million from the State General Fund to be distributed to public universities by the Kansas Board of Regents as they see fit.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO