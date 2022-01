Fighting in Elex II can take on many forms — and you will need them all to defend Magalan from an enemy invasion that has left its inhabitants on the brink of extinction!. We’ve kicked off the Elex II pre-order this week! What better time to whet players’ appetites for a combat experience unlike any other? Our goal with Elex II was to create a rich RPG, adventure-style experience in the vein of its predecessor that also delivers deep and layered combat. We wanted the player to feel the satisfaction of learning numerous fighting skills and mastering a multitude of weapon types. In short, when we call on Jax to fight with everything he has, we want you to feel like you have what it takes at your disposal!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO